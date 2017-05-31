Pagbubukas ng klase sa Marawi, bahagi ng Lanao ipinagpaliban

Hindi matutuloy ang pagbubukas ng klase sa Marawi at bahagi ng Lanao del Sur sa Hunyo 5.

Matapos ang pakikipagpulong ni Education Sec. Leonor Briones sa mga opisyal ng DepEd na nakatalaga sa Mindanao, inanunsyo ang pagpapaliban ng dalawang linggo sa pagbubukas ng klase sa Marawi City at walong district sa Lanao del Sur na malapit sa bakbakan ng Maute group at mga sundalo.

“We reviewed our decision after seeking the advice of the Chair of the National Security Council, and after receiving and studying the reports from our Disaster Risk Reduction Management Service team and DepEd officials in Mindanao,” ani Briones. “…classes in Marawi City is postponed—for two weeks at the most. Briones pressed that the delay in class opening is to ensure the safety of learners and not because the schools will be used as evacuation centers.”

Kinonsulta ni Briones ang mga Regional Directors, Schools Division Superintendents, at opisyal ng DepEd Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao.

“The delay in class opening is to ensure the safety of learners and not because the schools will be used as evacuation centers.”

Sinabi ni Briones na magsasagawa ng weekend classes sa mga eskuwelahan na apektado upang mabawi ang nawalang panahon sa pag-aaral ng mga estudyante.

“We believe that opening classes as scheduled will contribute in the normalization activities . . . education will not be compromised by this crisis. However, whatever, wherever they are, we will reach out to the children,” ani Briones na pumunta sa Cagayan de Oro.

Nagsasagawa na rin ng mapping ang DepEd upang mahanap ang kanilang mga estudyante na lumikas dahil sa gulo.

“Our regional directors already have their inventory of additional learners evacuated to Iligan and Cagayan de Oro because they know, come June 5, there will be more learners under their jurisdiction than the originally projected.”

Ang mga estudyante na lilipat ng paaralan ay kailangan lamang ipakita ang kanilang Learner Reference Number upang matanggap.

Sa isyu naman ng posibleng problema sa komunikasyon ng mga lumipat, sinabi ni Briones na nakikipag-ugnayan ito sa DepEd-ARMM upang makahanap ng mga guro na marunong magsalita ng local dialect.

“Ang DepEd ARMM ang magpo-provide ng teachers habang ang DepEd Central Office naman ang magpo-provide ng funding for the teachers,” dagdag pa ni Briones.