Gilas Pilipinas kasama ang China sa Group B ng FIBA Asia Cup By Angelito Oredo Bandera

MUKHANG mapalaban ng maaga ang Gilas Pilipinas sa FIBA Asia Cup 2017 na isasagawa sa Beirut, Lebanon simula sa Agosto 8 hanggang 20. Ito ay dahil napasama ang Pilipinas sa matinding Group B kung saan makakasagupa nito ang Iraq, Qatar at ang bigating China.

Nasa Group A naman ang defending champion Iran, Jordan, Syria at India. Napunta sa Group C ang Kazakshtan, host Lebanon, Korea at New Zealand habang nasa Group D ang Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan at Australia. Ang unang Asia-Oceania joint continental championship ay bubuuin ng 16 koponan, kabilang ang Australia at New Zealand na makikipagbakbakan para sa top honor sa Asia. Isasagawa ang Group Stage ng torneo na isang round robin format kung saan ang 16 koponan ay hinati sa apat na grupo na may tig-apat na kalahok, Lahat ng koponan ay sasagupain ang tatlong kalaban sa kada grupo. Ang top team ay awtomatikong uusad sa susunod na round habang ang number 2 at number 3 teams naman ay magsasagupa sa isang crossover playoff game.

Knockout format naman ang susundin ng torneyo sa quarterfinals , semifinals at final round.

—Angelito Oredo

