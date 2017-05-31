Baguhang sexy actress puring-puri ng mga co-star sa ‘Banana Sundae’ By Julie Bonifacio Bandera

PURING-PURI ang baguhang si Karen Amry ng main cast and crew nu’ng mag-taping sila sa Cebu ng Banana Sundae na ipinalabas sa ABS-CBN last Sunday. Karamihan pa sa crew ng show, panay ang papiktyur kay Karen. Bati sila nang bati sa manager ni Karen at may-ari ng Adstellar talent management na si Victor Naynes sa pag-discover sa dalaga. Maganda, sexy at may talent sa pag-arte si Karen. Kaya naman nabigyan agad ng magandang exposure at portion sa Banana Sundae kasama sina Angelica Panganiban, John Prats, Pooh, Jessy Mendiola at Jason Gainza. Happy si Karen dahil they easily made her feel very comfortable sa mga eksena niya sa gag show with the help of the main stars gaya ni John. Tinutulungan daw talaga siya ni John na mai-deliver nang tama ang eksena nila sa Sunday comedy show ng ABS-CBN. Biniro namin si Karen na baka ma-link siya kay John lalo pa’t mahilig sa matatangkad ang mister ni Isabel Oli. “Huh?! Hindi ko alam. Huwag naman po. I respect Kuya John po. Tinutulungan po niya ako. Kasi last taping namin meron kaming dalawa na eksena, tinutulungan po niya ako. Kaya okey naman siya,” ani Karen. When asked kung type ba niya ang guy na mas maliit sa kanya, hindi ang tugon ni Karen, “Gusto ko po ‘yung mga tall, dark and handsome, mga Richard Gomez po.” Excited ding ibinalita sa amin ni Tito Vic na pasok na ang pinakabago niyang artist na si Archie Aguilar sa The Voice Teens. Napanood namin ang blind audition niya na umere last Sunday. Kinanta ni Archie ang favorite song ni Megastar Sharon Cuneta na “One Last Cry.” Kaya hindi na kami nagtaka na unang humarap kay Archie si Mega para piliin niya na maging coach. Although, umikot din si coach Sarah Geronimo. May pa-Judy Ann Santos pa na back-up si Mega para makumbinsi si Archie na siya ang piliing coach.

But in the end, ang Popstar na si Sarah ang pinili ni Archie.

