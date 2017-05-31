Rio Olympian Ian Lariba may leukemia

OPISYAL nang inanunsiyo ng De La Salle University na ang top table tennis athelete nitong si Ian Lariba na nakapaglaro sa 2016 Rio Olympics ay may Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

“DLSU alumna and Philippine Olympian Ian Lariba was recently diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), her family announced on May 29. She will undergo treatment this week,” ayon sa opisyal na pahayag ng paaralan.

“Those who are interested to offer financial assistance may send their donations through Mrs. Imelda N. Lariba.”

Una nang dinala sa St. Luke’s Medical Center sa Quezon City ang 22-anyos na si Lariba.

Ipinamonitor ni Philippine Sports Commission chairman William “Butch” Ramirez at ni Philippine Olympic Committee vice-president Jose Romasanta ang kalagayan ni Lariba matapos maiulat ang karamdaman ng pambansang atleta.

“We’re closely monitoring her situation,” sabi ni Romasanta sa pagdalo sa ginanap na Pre-AIMAG opening ceremony sa Harrison Plaza kahapon. “Olympian natin iyon and we need to give her the full support she needed.”

Iniutos din ni Ramirez na mabantayan ang kalagayan ng pinakaunang table tennis player ng bansa na nakapagkuwalipika sa kada apat na taong Olimpiada upang mabigyan din ng karampatang tulong.

Nag-post sa social media kamakailan ng isang @DJCheng at sinabing nangangailangan ng type O+ na dugo si Lariba.

Matatandaan tinanghal si Lariba bilang UAAP Season 74 Rookie of the Year. Sa sumunod na season ay binitbit niya ang De La Salle Team sa championship at hinirang siyang Most Valuable Player (MVP) ng liga. Matapos mabigo sa Season 76 ay muli nitong dinala ang DLSU sa kampeonato sa UAAP Season 77 at muling naging MVP.

—Angelito Oredo