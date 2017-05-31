Sigaw ng bashers: Jim, Leah, Cynthia ipadala sa Marawi

THERE’S this one guy who suggested na ipadala sina Jim Paredes, Leah Navarro, Raissa Robles, Cynthia Patag and some UP students sa Marawi to negotiate with the Maute terrorists.

It was obvious that the guy’s suggestion REEKS of SARCASM. Alam kasi ng marami na the said personalities are oppositions. Sir, since ikaw ang nakaisip niyan, bakit hindi ikaw ang manguna sa pagpunta sa Marawi?

In every government ay may opposition. Why can’t you seem to accept that? Ang gusto ba ninyo ay kayo lang ang tinig na maririnig palagi? Where’s democracy?