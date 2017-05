Tumbok Karera Tips, May 31, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1: PATOK – 3) Striking Colors; TUMBOK – (7) Spring Collection; LONGSHOT – (11) Katniss

Race 2: PATOK – (4) Purple Ribbon; TUMBOK – (3) Dona Venancia; LONGSHOT – (1) Colonial Star

Race 3: PATOK – (5) Peace Needed; TUMBOK – (8) Hypervelocity; LONGSHOT – (2) Virgin Forest

Race 4: PATOK – (3) Premiere Danseur; TUMBOK – (6) Tito Gene; LONGSHOT – (4) Lucky Toni

Race 5: PATOK – (6) Leonora’s Angel; TUMBOK – (3) Letskissnsaygoodby; LONGSHOT – (2) Fly Like An Eagle

Race 6: PATOK – (4) Gee’s Account; TUMBOK – (1) Prinz Lao; LONGSHOT – (2) Kisskissbangbang

Race 7: PATOK – (3) Nash And Ryan; TUMBOK – (2) Magic In The Air / Radian Talisman; LONGSHOT – (9) Sharp As Ever

Race 8: PATOK – (4) Blue Berry; TUMBOK – (2) Love Rosie; LONGSHOT – (6) The Lady Wins

