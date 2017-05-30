Quantcast

Kamag-anak ng Maute sa MM binabantayan

8:12 pm | Tuesday, May 30th, 2017

   
Binabantayan ng Philippine National Police ang mga kamag-anak ng Maute group na nasa Metro Manila.
      Sa briefing ng House committee on Metro Manila Development, sinabi ni National Capital Region Police Office Director Oscar Albayalde na hindi radikal ang mga kamag-anak ng mga miyembro ng Maute terrorist group na nasa Kamaynilaan.
    “Hindi porke’t relatives sila, they are already violent,” ani Albayalde.
      Ipinatawag ni Quezon City Rep. Winston Castelo, chairman ng komite, na mahalagang matiyak ang kaligtasan ng bawat Filipino.
    “We are monitoring mga communities sa Metro Manila, were not only focusing on them (mga kaanak ng Maute group) kasi  we have  not monitored any movement from them or any support that they give from their relatives in Mindanao,” dagdag pa ng opisyal ng pulis.
      Sinabi naman ni Manila Rep. Manny Lopez na dapat bantayan din ang mga Muslim sa Quiapo lalo at malapit ito sa Malacanang.
    “We have to always guarantee public safety by closely and regularly monitoring the hot spot areas,” ani Lopez.
    Sinabi ni Albayalde na wala silang nakikitang bansa sa Metro Manila pero “we are continuously conducting monitoring sa tulong ng intelligence community”.

