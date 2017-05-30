Impeach DU30 tuluyan ng ibinasura ng Kamara By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Tuluyan ng ibinasura ng Kamara de Representantes ang impeachment complaint laban kay Pangulong Duterte. Sa botong 217-4 at walang abstention, pinagtibay ang Committee Report 1015 kung saan ibinasura ng House committee on justice ang reklamo na inihain ni Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano. Sinabi ni Alejano na ang pagbasura sa inihain niyang reklamo ay nangangahulugan ng pagpapatuloy ng extrajudicial killing sa bansa. Bukod kay Alejano, bumoto ng laban sa report ng House committee on justice sina Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, Akbayan Rep. Tom Villarin at Ifugao Rep. Teddy Brawner Baguilat. Ayon sa chairman ng komite na si Oriental Mindoro Rep. Rey Umali inaasahan na nila ang pagbasura sa reklamo. “The decision was expected in this political exercise,” said Umali. Kailangan ng 98 boto para mabaliktad ang desisyon ng komite at maiakyat ito sa Senado para sa impeachment trial. Ayon kay Alejano kailangang mapanagot si Duterte kaugnay ng kanyang itinagong yaman, ghost employees ng Davao City government noong siya ang alkalde ng siyudad, at pagpatay umano sa mga kriminal sa Davao City ng tinaguriang Davao Death Squad na kanyang pinamumunuan.

