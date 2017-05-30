Tag-ulan na sabi ng Pagasa

Anim na araw matapos ideklara ang pagpasok ng Hanging Habagat, idineklara na kahapon ng Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ang pagsisimula ng tag-ulan. Sa inilabas na pahayag ng PAGASA, sinabi nito na makararanas ng ‘above normal rainfall condition’ ang malaking bahagi ng bansa sa buwan ng Hunyo at Hulyo. “The occurrence of widespread rainfall recorded in most PAGASA stations monitored in the last five days under Type 1 Climate confirms the onset of the rainy season. Intermittent to continuous rains and thunderstorms, associated with the Southwest Monsoon, will continue to affect Metro Manila and the western section of the country,” saad ng PAGASA. Maaari naman umano na magkaroon ng ‘break’ ang nararanasang pag-ulan dahil sa high pressure area na nasa North Pacific. Inaasahan ang mas madalas na pagbisita ng bagyo kapag umiihip ang Hanging Habagat sa bansa.

