PNP tiniyak na ligtas ang Britney Spears, Ariana Grande concerts

TINIYAK ng pulisya na magiging ligtas ang concert ng dalawang international stars na darating sa bansa ngayong Hunyo at Agosto.
Ayon kay Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario Jr, pinuno ng Southern Police District, wala silang nakikita o namominitor na terror threat na nagbabanta sa concert nina Britney Spears sa Hunyo at Ariana Grande sa Agosto. Dagdag pa nya magdedeploy sila ng 100 pulis para matiyak ang seguridad sa concert.
Magaganap ang mga naturang concerts sa Mall of Asia Arena na may 20, 000 capacity.
“So far, there are no intelligence reports [of attacks] in the coming concerts, but we are preparing for the worst based on what’s happening abroad,” pahayag ni Apolinario.
Ginawa ni Apolinario ang paniniyak matapos ang nangyaring suicide bombing sa concert ni Ariana sa Manchester Arena sa Manchester, England. Tinatayang 23 katao ang namatay at halos 100 ang sugatan.
Nakipag-usap na si Apolinario sa mga police chiefs ng Makati, Taguig, Pasay at Paranaque at maging sa mga event managers para sa magiging security preparations sa mga darating na concerts, music festival at ilan pang malalaking events.
