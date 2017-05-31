Jolina, Melai, Karla pinigilang mag-taping sa GenSan Bandera

DAHIL sa patuloy na kaguluhan sa Marawi City at iba pang bahagi ng Mindandao, kinansel ng produksyon ng Magandang Buhay ang pagpunta ng mga host ng show sa General Santos City kahapon. Sa official social media accounts ng Magandang Buhay in-announce na hindi na matutuloy ang taping nina Jolina Magdangal, Melai Cantiveros at Karla Estrada sa GenSan for security reasons. “We are sad to inform our Kapamilyas that our Gen. Santos City trip, as part of our 3-part anniversary special, has been cancelled due to the recent events in Marawi City. We are one with our fellow Filipinos in praying for peace and unity in our country,” ayon sa MG production. Nakaplano sanang mag-taping ang mga host ng programa sa Gensan para bisitahin ang hometown ni Melai bilang bahagi pa rin ng first anniversary ng Kapamilya morning show.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.