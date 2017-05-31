Luis pinuri ang media sa Marawi; video ng GMA reporter ibinandera

SALUDO si Luis Manzano sa lahat ng mga Pinoy journalists and news reporters na ibinubuwis ang buhay maibalita lang sa buong mundo ang mga kaguluhang nagaganap sa Marawi City.

Sa kayang Instagram account, ipinost ni Luis ang isang nakakatuwang video ni GMA news reporter na si Jun Veneracion na kuha habang nagre-report ito sa Marawi tungkol sa paghahasik ng kaguluhan ng Maute Group.

Mapapanood sa video ang live reporting ni Jun kung saan nagulat siya sa biglang pagtilaok ng manok na nasa kanyang lukuran.

Nilagyan ni Luis ito ng caption na, “Don’t get me wrong, we should all admire the dedication of all news teams from ALL channels giving us information, especially the field reporters putting their lives on the line in dangerous locations, but this is just a too funny vid! And on a very serious note…MABUHAY KAYO lahat ng mga news and current affairs sa lahat ng channel at radyo, salamat sa inyo.”

Nang makarating ito kay Jun, sinabi nito kay Luis na sana’y mai-post din niya ang kabuuan ng kanyang report, “No problem with this post sir, @luckymanzano. Ako din natatawa sa sarili ko. Sana lang the uploader included the serious part which transpired immediately after the funny moment. All good!”

Sagot naman ni Luis, “Hello Sir! If you have the full vid, i would be more than happy to post it, God bless sa inyo dyan Sir also the people behind the camera. Salamat sa inyo!”