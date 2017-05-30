5 patay sa landslide sa Puerto Princesa Inquirer

PATAY ang lima katao, kasama na ang tatlong bata matapos ang nangyaring landslide dahil sa malalakas na pag-ulan sa Puerta Princesa kagabi, ayon sa mga otoridad. Sinabi ni Archie Robert Alarcon, program manager Kilos Action Agad Center (KAAC) ng lungsod na nasawi sina Marites Vidor, 42, at kanyang mga anak na sina Ashley, 1, at Asmir, 2 – matapos matabunan ng landslide ang kanilang bahay sa Barangay Liwanag ganap na alas- 10 ng gabi. Nahukay ng mga rescuer ang mister ni Vidor na si Allan, bagamat nasawi habang ginagamot sa ospital. Idinagdag ni Alarcon na namaatay din sa isang lokal na ospital ang isa pang bata na nakatira sa isa pang bahay. Kinilala ang biktima na siAiah Rabon. Sinabi ng mga otoridad na nakatakdang ilikas ang 25 pamilya na apektdo ng landslide.

