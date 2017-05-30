2 Koreanong nakatakas muling nahuli sa Tarlac Inquirer

INIHAYAG ng Bureau of Immigration (BI) ang muling pagkakaaresto sa Tarlac ng dalawang Koreano na nakatakas mula sa kanilang kulungan tatlong buwan na ang nakakaraan. Sinabi ni Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente na nahuli muli ang dalawang pumugang banyaga noong Sabado matapos ang pinagsamang operasyon ng mga ahente ng BI intelligence division at Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

Kinilala ang mga naarestong Koreano na sina Park Wangyeol, at Jung Jaeyul, kapwa 38-anyos.

Nakatakas ang dalawang Koreano mula sa detention facility ng BI sa Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig noong Marso 6.

Idinagdag ni Morente ilang impormante ang tumulong para maaresto ang mga suspek matapos ang isinagawang raid sa kanilang apartment sa Macabulos st., Barangay San Pablo, Tarlac City.

“I have instructed our deportation unit to immediate arranged their flight back to Korea so they can be tried and punished for their crimes,” sabbi ni Morente.

Sinabi ng mga otoridad na sangkot sina Park at Jung sa sindikato na sangkot sa gun-for-hire at swindling activities na ang binibiktima ay mga kaparehong Koreano na nasa Pilipinas.

