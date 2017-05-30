AFP sa mga terorista sa Marawi: Sumuko na kayo habang may oras pa INQUIRER.net

NANAWAGAN ang militar sa mga natitirang terorista na nananatili sa Marawi City na sumuko na habang may oras pa. “We call on the remaining terrorists to surrender while there is an opportunity,” sabi ni Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla.

Idinagdag ni Padilla na magpapatuloy ang airstrike ng militar.

Sinabi pa ni Padilla na nakapokus ang militar para tuluyang maubos ang mga miyembro ng Maute group sa Maraw, ma-rescue ang mga naiipit na mga residente at marekober ang mga nasawing sibilyan.

Umabot na sa 560 sibilyan ang na-rescue ng mga tropa ng gobyerno.

Samantala, umabot na sa 20 tropa ng gobyerno ang napapatay, kasama ang 17 sundalo at tatlong pulis.

Base naman sa bilang ng militar, tinatayang 65 terorista ang napatay na sa bakbakan, kung saan 42 ang narekober na katawan.

Sinasabing kasama ang ilang mga banyaga sa mga napatay sa Marawi City.

Tinatayang 90,000 katao naman ang inilikas dahil sa patuloy na bakbakan sa Marawi na nasa ika-siyam na araw na.

