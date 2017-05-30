De Lima rumesbak kay Aguirre Bandera

RUMESBAK si Sen. Leila de Lima kay Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II matapos niyang ihayag ang umano’y plano na kasuhan siya at iba pang personalidad kaugnay ng pork barrel scam. “Only fools will still believe Secretary Aguirre and Janet Lim Napoles,” sabi ni de Lima, na nakakulong sa Camp Crame sa Quezon City dahil sa mga kaso kaugnay ng droga.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Aguirre na nakatakdang magsampa ng kaso si Napoles laban kina de Lima, Sen. Franklin Drilon, Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, at dating Budget Secretary Florencio “Butch” Abad.

“The woman who stole billions in the PDAF scam is now being glorified to turn state witness against targeted opposition personalities. What makes her anticipated complaint different from the lies she said in the past? A new-found morality?” dagdag ni de Lima.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.