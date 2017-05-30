Palasyo natuwa sa pagsuporta ng Senado sa martial law Bandera

IKINATUWA ng Palasyo ang ipinasang resolusyon ng Senado matapos nitong suportahan ang pagdedeklara ni Pangulong Duterte ng martial law sa Mindanao. Ito’y matapos 15 senador ang pumirma sa isang resolusyon na sumusuporta sa Proclamation number 216 kaugnay ng batas militar sa Mindanao. “We thank the Senate for its resolution expressing support to the President’s declaration of martial law in Mindanao,” sabi ni Abella. Idinagdag ni Abella na kumilos lamang agad si Duterte para mapigil ang nangyayaring rebelyon sa Marawi City at maiwasan ang pagkalat nito sa iba pang probinsiya sa Mindanao. “However, the executive branch cannot do it alone. We need the cooperation of the entire government and the support of our people to finally flush out the evil forces, restore normalcy, and bring peace to the island of Mindanao,” ayon pa kay Abella.

