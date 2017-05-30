Kris pagtatawanan lang pag tumakbong mayor ng QC

KUNG totoo ang balitang may alyansa sa pagitan nina Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista at Kris Aquino to advance the latter’s (local) political ambition, this is a plus for incumbent Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte being groomed for the higher post.
What does Kris hope to achieve sa pagnanais tumakbong QC Mayor? Kung meron man ay napakapersonal nito, hungkag sa sinseridad para maglingkod sa mga mamamayan ng lungsod.
Hindi rin ang tipo ni Herbert ang sasakay sa ganu’ng realignment. Turncoatism is not within his system. At kung kilala nga namin ang alkalde, hindi yan basta papasok sa isang sitwasyon na alanganin.
Sige, for the sake of argument, sabihin na nating gusto talaga ni Kris na siya ang susunod na mayor, hindi ba’t magiging katawa-tawa ‘yon?
Nagtagumpay nga siyang masungkit ang city, pero nganga naman siya sa dating mayor nito!
Meanwhile, ano na nga ba ang nangyari sa ibinandera niyang Hollywood movie?
Bakit bigla na lang siyang tumahimik about this project? Tuloy, inaasar siya ng mga fans ni Ai Ai delas Alas na siya namang humahataw ngayon ang career.
