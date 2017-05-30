Payo kay Sharon: Patahimikin na sana ang kaluluwa ng mga pumanaw na kapamilya

SHARON Cuneta is always full of drama on Facebook.

Of late, she posted something like she hasn’t moved on from the death of people close to her.

“I realize people will not always understand what you mean or exactly what you are talking about or what time period or if it’s about all you’ve had to put up with all your life when you write about how you are so frustrated and hurt and resentful and tired, etc..

“It is impossible to expect everyone to think of what you wrote in the same way. I was surprised by what some thought because medyo malayo sa gusto ko i-vent! But naturally I understand. I pray for understanding, too. And Lord Jesus, please give me my smile back soon.

“Even if I know it will take me a long while to not cry whenever I think of Willy Cruz, whenever I hear our songs…and to forgive myself and get over my guilt over not doing my tribute album for him of all people, when he and I worked on my tribute albums to (Rey) Valera and (George) Canseco. Please ease my hurt over losing my Nanay Angge who I thought would live forever…my direk and friend Wenn Deramas whom I will forever miss…my Tito Gilbert who has made our family smaller and lonelier…and please give my Tita Paz healing and many more happy years with us, or I will have one last honorary mother left.

“Please Lord God, enough na muna po if I may ask for that. Thank you. And thanks everyone. Goodnight again and may God bless us all.”

That was her Facebook post which prompted some of her fans to tell her na dapat mag-move on na siya and accept things as they come.

May mga nagpayo naman kay Mega na kausapin na niya ang namatay sa pamamagitan ng isang medium (spirit questor) para matahimik na rin siya at ang mga kaluluwa ng mga ito.