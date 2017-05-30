Nanette Medved, Solenn Heussaff sanib-pwersa para sa pagpapatayo ng silid-aralan By Jun Nardo Bandera

NAGSANIB-PWERSA sina Solenn Heussaff at dating aktres na si Nanette Medved-Po na HOPE founder at President na gumagawa ng classrooms para sa mga bata. Ayon sa report ng GMA News, nilapitan ni Nanette si Solenn upang gumawa ng designs ng t-shirt na exclusive ng HOPE shirt collection. Batid ng dating actress ang pagmamahal ng Kapuso actress sa drawing. Ayon kay Sos, “Their company works in building classrooms for children so when she called me to do collaborations, of course, I couldn’t say no because that’s something I love to do, art. At the same time, I’m helping for education for the kids in the Philippines. Even in my own small way.” Bawat t-shirt ay gawa sa 11 plastic bottles. Shocked nga raw ang friends niya dahil 100% na gawa sa plastic ang shirts at walang cotton, huh! Sa kanyang Instagram account, ipinakita niya ang dinisenyong shirts at humiling na bilhin ito para makatulong sa pagpapagawa ng silid-aralan.

