Jim Paredes sa mga pro-Duterte: Desperado na kaya naglalabas ng pekeng balita, fake accounts



NANINIWALA ang veteran singer-composer na si Jim Paredes na desperado na ang ilang tagasuporta ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte kaya naglipana na ngayon ang mga fake social media accounts.

Isa si Jim sa mga nabiktima raw ng sindikato sa socmed matapos kumalat ang kanyang fake account sa Facebook na nagpapakalat ng mga maling balita tungkol sa kaguluhang nangyayari sa Marawi at iba pang panig ng Mindao. Kilalang loyal supporter ni former President Noynoy Aquino si Jim at numero unong kritiko ni PDigong.

Sa kanyang Twitter account, ipinost ng former member ng APO Hiking Society ang screen grab ng isang article kung saan sinabi raw niyang “taga-bundok” ang mga taga-Mindanao.

Ayon kay Jim wala siyang sinasabing masama tungkol sa mga kababayan natin sa Mindanao, “My FB account has close to 4K friends. Don’t be fooled by fake sites. Trolls know they are losing the war on truth so they are desperate.

“I NEVER referred to Mindanaoans as Taong Bundok. My own mother is from Mindanao. Lies lies lies spread by trolls and losers on fake sites,” aniya pa.

Samantala, bago pa magpaliwanag si Jim Paredes tungkol sa kanyang fake account, nakapagkomento na ang actor-director na si Manny Castañeda sa pamamagitan ng Facebook kung saan tinawag pa niyang “mentally ill” ang veteran singer.

“Based on his recent actions and statements, I sincerely believe that Jim Paredes is mentally ill and urgently needs help. The way I see it, he started as an Aquino apologist then became a fanatic and, of late, he has become delusional. For example, to refer to ALL Mindanaoans as mountain people or mga taga bundok is not something a sane person would normally say or do.

“I know many Yellowtards find him pathetic and recently would not want to associate themselves with him. And let’s face it, Jim Paredes has become a big joke, a lot funnier than Mocha Unson if I may say so myself,” litanya ni Manny.

Makalipas ang ilang oras, nag-post uli sa FB ng kanyang mensahe si direk Manny, nalaman daw niyang fake news ang pagtawag ni Jim sa mga taga-Mindanao na “taong bundok.”

Aniya, “So, it may have been from a fake Jim Paredes account. Initially people believed the post was from Jim because it was something I felt Jim Paredes was capable of saying. In short, fake or not…the statement, to my mind, is very Jim Paredes.”