Huling 3 linggo ng ‘My Dear Heart’ mas kaabang-abang Bandera

NALALAPIT na rin ang pagtatapos ng favorite n’yong primetime serye na My Dear Heart sa ABS-CBN. Balitang tatlong linggo na lang ito sa ere at papalitan na ng bagong soap. Sa social media post ng Dreamscape Entertainment kahapon, kinumpirma nito ang nalalapit ng pagtatapos ng MDH na may nalalabi na lamang 15 episodes. Kaya ang tanong, tuluyan pa kayang mabubuhay si Heart (Heart Ramos) na hanggang ngayon ay nasa coma stage pa rin? Magtagumpay kaya ang karakter ni Eric Quizon na mapatay nang tuluyan si Heart bilang bahagi pa rin ng kanyang paghihiganti sa pamilya nina Coney Reyes at Ria Atayde? At kung mabubuhay man si Heart, kanino mapupunta ang bata, sa tunay ba nitong ina na si Ria o sa mag-asawang Bela Padilla at Zanjoe Marudo? ‘Yan ang kailangan n’yong abangan sa nalalapit na pagtatapos ng My Dear Heart after FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano sa Primtime Bida ng ABS-CBN.

