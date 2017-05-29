Bato kinumpirma ang pagkakaugnay ng Maute group sa droga

SINUPORTAHAN ni Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa ang pahayag ni Pangulong Duterte matapos namang iugnay ng presidente ang mga lokal na terorista sa Mindanao sa operasyon ng ilegal na droga.

Sa isang press briefing, sinabi ni dela Rosa na noon pang isang taon nadiskubre na pinuprotektahan ang mga drug lord ng Maute group.

“Even before July 1, when I assumed my post and announced that drug lords should surrender, we received information that majority of drug lords here in Metro Manila, Luzon and Visayas went to Marawi to hold a ‘drug summit.’ And they were protected by the Maute group and narco-politicians,” sabi ni dela Rosa.

Idinagdag ni dela Rosa na nagkakaroon ng proteksyon at suporta sa isa’t-isa ang mga tinaguriang narcopolitician at ang Maute group.

“They are all subject to our operations in this martial law period,” dagdag ni dela Rosa said.

Hindi naman masagot ni dela Rosa ang pahayag ni Duterte na gumanti ang Maute matapos namang i-raid ang isang drug laboratory na sinasabing pag-aari ng tatay ng magkapatid na lider ng Maute na sina Oman at Abdullah.

“We’ll check that,” sabi ni dela Rosa.

Itinanggi naman ni dela Rosa ang pahayag ni Duterte na dating mga pulis ang magkapatid na Maute, na sangkot sa droga sa Maynila.

“They’re not police…they just act like they are (pulis-pulisan) to protect drug lords. That may be why the President said that,” giit ni dela Rosa said.

Tumanggi naman si dela Rosa na magkomento sa pahayag ni Duterte na pinugutan ng mga terorista ang isang lokal na chief of police.

“I just advised [police in] all regions across the Philippines to prepare public safety forces to reinforce Marawi when needed….But right now, those providing reinforcement [in Marawi] are police public safety units of Regions 10 and 12. Most of the operating batallions of the Special Action Force are also there,” dagdag ni dela Rosa.