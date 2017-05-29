Mga opisyal na sabit sa pork barrel scam sinibak ng Ombudsman By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inutusan ng Office of the Ombudsman ang Office of the Executive Secretary na sibakin ang mga opisyal ng National Agribusiness Corporation at National Livelihood Development Corporation kaugnay ng maanomalya umanong paggamit ng pork barrel fund ni dating Agusan del Sur Rep. Rodolfo Plaza na nagkakahalaga ng P27.5 milyon noong 2008-2009.

Napatunayan umanong guilty sa kasong Grave Misconduct at Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service sina Victor Roman Cacal, Romulo Relevo, Gondelina Amata, Chita Jalandoni, Emmanuel Sevidal, Ofelia Ordoñez, Filipina Rodriguez, Sofia Cruz at Gregoria Buenaventura.

Kasama sa parusa sa kanila ang pagbabawal na muling makapasok sa gobyerno, at kinukumpiska ang kanilang retirement benefits.

Hindi binigyan ng bigat ng Ombudsman ang pahayag ng mga respondent na makikita ang kanilang dedikasyon sa trabaho sa haba ng kanilang pagseserbisyo sa publiko.

“Public office is a public trust and public officers must at all times be accountable to the people, serve them with utmost responsibility, integrity, loyalty and efficiency, act with patriotism and justice, and lead modest lives,” saad ng 54-pahinang desisyon ng Ombudsman.

Ayon sa Ombudsman ang P27.5 milyong pork barrel ni Plaza ay napunta sa Masaganang Ani Para sa Magsasaka at Social Development Program for Farmers Foundation, Inc. na may kaugnayan kay Janet Lim Napoles, ang itinuturong pork barrel fund scam queen.

Hindi umano totoo na may natanggap na livelihood and agricultural production kits ang mga nakalistang benepisyaryo. “Respondents facilitated the disbursement of millions of public funds using fabricated disbursements, certificates of acceptance, progress, inspection, and delivery reports.”

“The funds in question could not have been transferred to these NGOs if not for [their] certifications, approvals, and signatures found in the corresponding DVs and checks.”

Ang mga akusado ay nahaharap din sa kasong kriminal sa Sandiganbayan.

