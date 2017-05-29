Pasay RTC binulabog ng bomb scare INQUIRER.net

PANSAMANTALANG isinara sa publiko ang Pasay Hall of Justice matapos makatanggap ang isang empleyado ng tawag na may bomba umano sa lugar.

Natanggap ng isang empleyado mula sa Pasay City Regional Trial Court Branch 209 ang tawag ganap na alas-12 ng tanghali.

Sinabi ng empleyado na isang lalaki ang tumawag at nasabing may bomba umanong itinatim sa ilalim ng mga kahoy sa hallway. “Sabi po nung lalaki may binaon silang bomba sa patong patong na kahoy sa hallway,” sabi ng empleyado na hindi na nagpakilala.

Agad na ipinaalam sa Clerk of Court at mga guwardiya ang tawag, dahilan para palabasin ang mga empleyado sa gusali.

Idineklara naman ng mga rumespondeng pulis na ligtas na sa lugar matapos ang isinagawang inspeksyon na tumagal ng 30 minuto.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.