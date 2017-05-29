Lockdown sa Iligan itinanggi

ITINANGGI ng Iligan City police na nagpapatupad ito ng lockdown sa lungsod sa harap naman ng banta ng posibleng pagpasok ng teroristang grupong Maute sa lugar.

Iginiit ng mga otoridad na nagpapatupad lamang ng mahigpit na pagpoproseso sa mga tao at sasakyang gustong pumasok sa lungsod.

Ito’y matapos kumalat na magpapatupad ng lockdown sa lungsod matapos ang pahayag ng City Information Office sa Facebook page.

“Be informed that only containment action is being implemented through strong checkpoints and several mobile checkpoints at the heart of the city including police visibility to negate the occurrence of a similar incident in Marawi City,” ayon sa post sa Facebook ng Iligan City police.

Ipinalabas ang abiso ganap na alas-9 ng gabi kamakalawa.

“Anybody can get in and out of the city provided that they have not violated any law or caught carrying contraband, firearms, explosives, and others, as everybody will have to pass through strict and thorough security inspection,” sabi ng Iligan police sa isang post.

Inalis na ng City Information Office (CIO) ang post sa Facebook at nangakong maglalabas ng panibagong pahayag.

Binatikos naman ng mga netizen ang CIO dahil sa nangyaring kalituhan.