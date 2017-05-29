Lockdown sa Iligan itinanggi

ITINANGGI ng Iligan City police na nagpapatupad ito ng lockdown sa lungsod sa harap naman ng banta ng posibleng pagpasok ng teroristang grupong Maute sa lugar.
Iginiit ng mga otoridad na nagpapatupad lamang ng mahigpit na pagpoproseso sa mga tao at sasakyang gustong pumasok sa lungsod.
Ito’y matapos kumalat na magpapatupad ng lockdown sa lungsod matapos ang pahayag ng City Information Office sa Facebook page.
“Be informed that only containment action is being implemented through strong checkpoints and several mobile checkpoints at the heart of the city including police visibility to negate the occurrence of a similar incident in Marawi City,” ayon sa post sa Facebook ng Iligan City police.
Ipinalabas ang abiso ganap na alas-9 ng gabi kamakalawa.
“Anybody can get in and out of the city provided that they have not violated any law or caught carrying contraband, firearms, explosives, and others, as everybody will have to pass through strict and thorough security inspection,” sabi ng Iligan police sa isang post.
Inalis na ng City Information Office (CIO) ang post sa Facebook at nangakong maglalabas ng panibagong pahayag.
Binatikos naman ng mga netizen ang CIO dahil sa nangyaring kalituhan.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Inquirer
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94