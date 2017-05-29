Ex-prexy ng Batangas State University kinasuhan sa overpriced na lupa By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Sinampahan ng dalawang kaso ng graft ang dating pangulo ng Batangas State University kaugnay ng maanomalya umanong pagbili ng lupa noong 2002 at 2003. Inirekomenda ng Ombudsman ang P30,000 piyansa sa bawat kaso para sa pansamantalang kalayaan ni Ernesto Marasigan de Chavez. Ayon sa Ombudsman binili ng eskuwelahan ang 140,222 metro kuwadradong lupa sa halagang P44.8 milyon sa isang Samuel Macatangay para pagtayuan ng National Center for Earth, Energy and Transport Engineering Studies. Hindi umano ito dumaan sa canvassing, appraisal at comparative study upang makuha ang tamang presyo. “…. resulting in overprice of P26,642,180 and incurring the payment of the transfer tac amounting to P280,464 which should have shouldered by the seller,” saad ng reklamo. Ayon sa Ombudsman ang appraised value ng lupa ay P100 kada metro kuwadrado subalit binayaran ito sa halagang P320 kada metro kuwadrado.

