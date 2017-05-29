268 college at university pinayagang magtaas ng matrikula By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaprubahan ng Commission on Higher Education ang pagtataas ng matrikula ng 268 private higher education institutions para sa academic year 2017-2018.

Sa 268 HEI, ang 262 ay magtataas ng tuition lamang, at 237 naman ang magtataas ng ‘other school fees’.

Ang average na itataas ng matrikula ay 6.96 porsyento o P86.68 per unit samantalang ang pagtataas ng other school fees ay may average na 6.9 porsyento o P243.

Ang pinayagang magtaas ay 16 porsyento ng kabuuang 1,652 HEI sa bansa.

“Considering the total population of private HEIs, the average increase in tuition or other school fees is about 1%. The increases vary depending on the HEI and the region,” saad ng CHED.

Mas konti ito sa 304 na pinayagang magtaas noong nakaraang taon.

Pinakamarami ang pinayagang magtataas ng tuition ay nasa National Capital Region na umaabot sa P119.55 per unit o 4.75 porsyento. Sumunod ang Region IV na tataas ng average na P49.07 (3.05 porsyento), at Region III na nagkakahalaga ng P49.50 (8.64 porsyento).

Sa mga magtataas ng other school fees, pinakamataas sa NCR na P49.82 (5.28 porsyento), Region IV na P408.70 (5.90 [porsyento) at Region III na P974.26 (10.73 porsyento).

“CHED’s approach to the issue of tuition is holistic. In the light of contending concerns and interests in society, there is a need to balance access issues with sustainability of educational institutions,” saad ng CHED sa isang pahayag. “For its part, CHED ensures that HEIs meet the guidelines provided by law, especially the requirement of consultation, the proper allocation of tuition fees, and strict adherence with the processes that seek to make tuition and other school fee increases transparent, reasonable and affordable.”

30

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.