Paglason sa 900 preso sa NBP posibleng sinadya — Aguirre

SINABI ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II na posibleng sinadya ang food poisoning kung saan nalason ang tinatayang 900 preso mula sa New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

“Investigation is already being conducted to know what really happened and what is the cause–was it the food or water? Why and how,” sabi ni Aguirre.

Inatasan na ni Aguirre ang e Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) na masusing imonitor ang sitwasyon at tiyakin na makontrol na ang sitwasyon.

Ito’y matapos namang umabot sa halos 900 preso mula sa NBP ang naapektuhan ng diarrhea outbreak na nagsimula noong Biyernes.

Sinabi naman ni BuCor chief Benjamin Delos Santos dinala ang tinatayang 600 apektadong preso sa ospital ng NBP para magamot.

“We have 69 admissions due to loose bowel movement at the NBP hospital and roughly 600 have been seen and attended to,” sabi ni Delos Santos.

Nakakulong ang mga apektadong preso sa maximum, medium at minimum security compound ng NBP.

Wala namang high-profile na preso ang naapektuhan ng food poisoning, dagdag ni Delos Santos.

Idinagdag ni De los Santos na hindi nila isinasara ang posibilidad na sinadyang lasunin ang mga nakakulong.

“But proximate cause is food served Thursday night. We shall be conducting food and water testing at main kitchen,” ayon pa kay Delos Santos.

Aniya, isa ang kritikal sa ospital dahil sa insidente.

“He is an elderly inmate from the minimum security compound and has been ill before,” dagdag ni De los Santos.