Pagbuwag sa OGCC inangalan

MASASAYANG umano ang narating ng mga kompanyang pagmamay-ari ng gobyerno kung bubuwagin ang Office of the Government Corporate Counsel na namamahala sa kanila.

Ito ang tugon ng OGCC sa House bill 5216 at 5233 na naglalayong buwagin ang tanggapan at ilipat ang trabaho nito sa Office of the Solicitor General.

“The OGCC’s vital role in nation building is evident in its support to government-owned and controlled corporation, government financial institutions, government corporate entities, and government instrumentalities with corporate powers, which seek its assistance,” saad ng position paper ng OGCC na isinumite nito sa House committee on justice.

Ang OGCC ay binuo walong dekada na ang nakakaraan upang maging specialized legal arm ng mga kompanyang pagmamay-ari ng gobyerno.

Kung mawawala ang OGCC maaari umanong magulo ang sektor ng GOCC at mababawasan ang kontribusyon nito sa kita ng gobyerno.

“Better corporate governance across the sector was also observed, thus lending credence to the adage that good governance in fact results in good economics. In all the GOCCs’ strides and successes over the years, the OGCC has been their effective partner quietly working along their side,” ayon kay Rudolf Philip Jurado, bagong talagang Government Corporate Counsel.

Ayon kay Jurado, bagamat kapuri-puri na palakasin ang OSG hindi umano ang pagbuwag sa OGCC ang dapat na tahaking landas.

Ang OGCC ang siyang humaharap sa korte kaugnay ng mga kasong isinasampa sa mga kompanya ng gobyerno.

“Since it has been in existence for 81 years, extending help to the GOCC sector deal with specific industries over the years, its lawyers have gained and demonstrated keen understanding of those industries. This combination of experience, exposure and expertise that can only be acquired over the passage of time inspires client confidence.

Clients are assured that they can work with attorneys who not only understand how the law works in a particular case, but who also understand how laws impact them in their industry. The OGCC and its lawyers have ably brought that knowledge to the table in order to help their clients make informed choices and decisions,” saad ng position paper ng OGCC.