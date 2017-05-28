TNT KaTropa nakalusot sa Rain or Shine By Melvin Sarangay Bandera, Inquirer

Mga Laro sa Miyerkules

(Cuneta Astrodome)

4:15 p.m. San Miguel Beer vs Blackwater

7 p.m. Star vs Alaska SINANDALAN ng TNT KaTropa Texters ang inside game ng import nitong si Joshua Smith para mapigilan ang Rain or Shine Elasto Painters at itakas ang 105-102 pagwawagi sa kanilang 2017 PBA Commissioner’s Cup elimination round game Linggo sa Ynares Center sa Antipolo City. Nagawang mamayagpag sa loob ng shaded area matapos ang pagkawala ni Elasto Painters import Duke Crews sa kalagitnaan ng ikatlong yugto, nakapagbuslo si Smith ng dalawang krusyal na lay-ins bago naghulog si Ranidel de Ocampo ng dalawang free throws may 3.6 segundo ang nalalabi para sa huling puntos ng laro. Bunga ng panalo, isinara ng Texters ang kanilang kartada sa 8-3 at nakapasok sa top four ng quarterfinal round. At kahit may dalawa pang playdates ang nalalabi, may pagkakataon pa ang TNT na makapasok sa top two kung ang mga nangungunang koponan sa kanila ay biglang magtatalo sa kanilang mga nalalabing laro.

Si Smith ay nagtapos na may 23 puntos habang si De Ocampo ay nag-ambag ng 21 puntos. Gumawa si James Yap ng 23 puntos para sa Elasto Painters.

