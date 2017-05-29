‘Heneral Luna’ matagal nang gustong makatrabaho ni Coco sa ‘Probinsyano’ By Ambet Nabus Bandera

HMMMM, totoo kaya yung nabalitaan naming bago pa pala matapos ang exposure ni John Arcilla sa Encantadia ng GMA ay committed na ito sa Ang Probinsyano? Ayon sa aming kausap, noon pa pala dapat pumasok sa serye ni Coco Martin ang magaling na aktor ngunit nauna na nga itong nag-commit sa Encantadia. Ayon pa sa aming source, “Dapat siya ang gaganap sa role ni ____ (name ng character actor na natsugi na sa FAP), hanggang sa dumating nga itong book 2.” Isa raw si John sa mga aktor na personal choice ng produksyon na mapasali sa action series ng ABS-CBN dahil “naka-tatak” na ang angas at husay nito bilang si Heneral Luna. “He is a very positive addition. Perfect timing lang talaga ang lahat,” hirit pa ng kausap namin. Kaya naman nang i-segue namin ang tsikang may standing offer din daw sana ang GMA as a follow up sa Encantadia for John, napangiti ang source namin sabay sabing, “Well, alam mo namang ibang maglatag ng offer ng Kapamilya network.” Yun na!

