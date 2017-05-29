Kylie may pinagdaraanang problema habang buntis? By Jun Nardo Bandera

NAHIWAGAHAN ang followers ni Kylie Padilla sa magkakasunod na post niya sa Instagram account na black and white lang ang nakalagay. Bakit daw parang malalim ang hugot ng post ng Kapuso actress, pero habang sinusulat namin ang balitang ito ay wala pang tugon ang soon to be mother sa tanong ng followers niya. Nitong nakaraang mga araw, ang “buntis pictorial” ni Kylie ang bumaha sa IG niya pati na rin ang naganap na baby shower para sa panganay nila ni Aljur Abrenica. Larawan nga siya ng kaligayahan habang waiting sa paglabas ng Little Prince nila ni Aljur sa July. Tanging si Kylie lang ang puwedeng magpaliwanag sa mahiwagang posts niyang ‘yon. May kinalaman kaya ito sa current status ng relasyon nila ni Aljur?

