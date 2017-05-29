Banta ng mga nagwawalang pro-Duterte: Iboykot lahat ng pelikula ni Erik Matti By Jun Nardo Bandera

ANG SUMISIGAW ng boycott ang pro-Duterte supporters na nakabanggaan ng director na si Erik Matti sa social media kaugnay ng pelikulang gagawin niya lalo na ang “Darna.” Umabot na nga sa sukdulan ang galit ng mga tagapagtanggol ng Presidente dahil sa pagmumura sa kanila ng director. Damay-damay na pati trabaho niya, huh! Ayon sa mga balita, si Liza Soberano ang matunog na magiging bagong Darna. So kung paninindigan ng P-Digong supporters ang banta nila, ngayon pa lang ay apektado na ito. ‘Yun nga lang, baka sa tagal bago magawa ni Matti ang “Darna”, baka nakalimutan na rin nila ang galit sa director, huh!

