Ingat sa binibiling school supplies By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Nanawagan ng EcoWaste Coalition sa publiko partikular sa mga magulang, na maging mapag-usisa sa pagbili ng mga school supplies para sa kanilang mga anak.

Ayon kay Thony Dizon, coordinator ng EcoWaste, mayroong mga school supplies na ginamitan ng lead, isang kemikal na nakakaapekto sa utak.

Nagsagawa ng test buy ang EcoWaste sa iba’t ibang tindahan sa Baclaran, Divisoria, Guadalupe at Monumento na puntahan ng mga magulang na nais makamura sa kanilang bibilhin bilang paghahanda sa pasukan sa Hunyo 5.

Bumili ang EcoWaste ng mga backpack bag, lunch bag, baonan ng tubig, at iba’t ibang stationary item upang masuri sa kanilang X-Ray Fluorescence device.

Sa 55 school bag na kanilang binili, 21 ang mayroong mataas na lebel ng lead.

Sinabi ni Dizon na sa ilalim ng e Chemical Control Order for Lead and Lead Compounds ng DENR (Administrative Order 2013-24), ipinagbabawal ang paggamit ng lead sa mga school supplies.

Ipinalabas din ng Department of Education ang Department Order 4, Series of 2017, na nagbabawal sa paggamit ng mga pintura na may lead sa mga pampublikong paaralan.

“Eliminating all sources of childhood exposure to lead in children’s environment is necessary to protect their developing brains and to help them realize their full potentials,” ani Dizon.

Bukod sa utak, ang lead ay nakakasira rin sa Central Nervous System. Maaari itong magresulta sa coma, convulsion at kamatayan.

Ang lead ay kabilang sa “ten chemicals of major public health concern” ng World Health Organization.

