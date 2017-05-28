Quantcast

Impeach Duterte tutuldukan na sa Miyerkules

By

5:23 pm | Sunday, May 28th, 2017

 
Inaasahan na ibabasura na ng Kamara de Representantes ang impeachment laban kay Pangulong Duterte.
    Ayon kay House committee on justice chairman at Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali hindi ito naniniwala na nakakuha ng 98 boto para mabaliktad ang desisyon ng komite at iakyat ang reklamo sa Senado na magsasagawa ng impeachment trial.
    “The public can expect the plenary to affirm the dismissed impeachment complaint against President Duterte this Wednesday,” ani Umali.
    Sinabi naman ni House deputy speaker at Batangas Rep. Raneo Abu na nananatiling malakas ang supermajority bloc at mataas ang popularidad ni Duterte kaya malabo na magtagumpay ang impeachment.
    “It is expected that the overwhelming majority of our colleagues under the super majority will sustain the decision of the House committee on justice, giving protection to the President from facing a similar ouster complaint for a period of one-year,” ani Abu.
    Ibinasura ng Justice committee ang impeachment complaint na inihain ni Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano.
    Isang beses lamang maaaring sampahan ng impeachment complaint ang pangulo sa loob ng isang taon. Kung mayroong maghahain sa Mayo 9, 2018 pa ito maaaring tanggapin ng Kamara.
    Ang reklamo ni Alejano ay kaugnay ng extrajudicial killings, secret bank account umano ni Duterte at ang posisyon nito sa isyu ng West Philippine Sea.

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

Copyright © 2017,

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.

Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94





TODAY'S ISSUE OF BANDERA

Advertisement