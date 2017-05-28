Impeach Duterte tutuldukan na sa Miyerkules

Inaasahan na ibabasura na ng Kamara de Representantes ang impeachment laban kay Pangulong Duterte.

Ayon kay House committee on justice chairman at Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali hindi ito naniniwala na nakakuha ng 98 boto para mabaliktad ang desisyon ng komite at iakyat ang reklamo sa Senado na magsasagawa ng impeachment trial.

“The public can expect the plenary to affirm the dismissed impeachment complaint against President Duterte this Wednesday,” ani Umali.

Sinabi naman ni House deputy speaker at Batangas Rep. Raneo Abu na nananatiling malakas ang supermajority bloc at mataas ang popularidad ni Duterte kaya malabo na magtagumpay ang impeachment.

“It is expected that the overwhelming majority of our colleagues under the super majority will sustain the decision of the House committee on justice, giving protection to the President from facing a similar ouster complaint for a period of one-year,” ani Abu.

Ibinasura ng Justice committee ang impeachment complaint na inihain ni Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano.

Isang beses lamang maaaring sampahan ng impeachment complaint ang pangulo sa loob ng isang taon. Kung mayroong maghahain sa Mayo 9, 2018 pa ito maaaring tanggapin ng Kamara.

Ang reklamo ni Alejano ay kaugnay ng extrajudicial killings, secret bank account umano ni Duterte at ang posisyon nito sa isyu ng West Philippine Sea.