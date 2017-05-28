DU30 dedma sa mga kontra sa martial law

DEDMA lamang si Pangulong Duterte sa mga bumabatikos sa pagdedeklara niya ng martial law sa Mindanao.
Sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na prayoridad ni Duterte na maalis ang banta ng terorismo Mindanao.
“The President’s focus is on addressing the terrorist threat in Mindanao, not on the misguided commentaries of critics,” sabi ni Abella.
Nauna nang kinontra ni dating pangulong Fidel Ramos ang pagdedeklara ng martial law sa buong Mindanao, sa pagsasabing dapat ay sa ilang lugar lamang ito ipinatupad.
“He is committed to succeed in this mission and to restoring peace and order so that people throughout Mindanao can fully participate in our nation’s development,” ayon pa kay Abella.
