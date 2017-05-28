Palasyo magtatalaga ng Maranao spokesperson Bandera

KINUMPIRMA ng Palasyo na posibleng magtalaga ng Maranao spokesperson sa harap ng krisis sa Marawi City. Sa isang pahayag, nilinaw naman ni Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella na si Communications Secretary Martin Andanar ang direktang magiging boss ng bagong Maranao spokesperson at hindi siya. “The Maranao spokesperon is not under the OPS (Office of Presidential Spokesperson). There is nothing final yet; there are still discussions among offices,” sabi ni Abella. Iginiit ni Abella na ideya ni Andanar na magtalaga ng Maranao spokesperson. “The recommemdations to have a Maranao spokesperson stemmed from PCO’s desire to have a point man in Iligan. No person designated yet,” ayon pa kay Abella. Nauna nang inalis kay Andanar ang kapangyarihang maglabas ng opisyal na pahayag na Palasyo at ibigay kay Abella ang otoridad na magsalita para kay Pangulong Duterte. Ito’y matapos na masangkot si Andanar sa word war sa media matapos ang mga kontrobersiyal na mga pahayag laban sa mga mamamahayag.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.