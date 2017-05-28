3 sikat na aktor gamit na gamit sa pelikula nina Joross at Edgar Allan





GAMIT na gamit sina John Lloyd Cruz, Jericho Rosales at Dingdong Dantes sa paandar ng indie film nina Edgar Allan Guzman at Joross Gamboa.

“Thanks to the busy schedules of John Lloyd Cruz, Jericho Rosales and Dingdong Dantes, who were likewise considered for the lead roles in this film about friendship among two gays, Edgar Allan and Joross were cast as Mark and John, respectively. This is the first time they are doing a movie together.

But this will be the last time they will be playing gay roles.”

‘Yan ang nabasa naming pralala sa Facebook.

Kailangan pa bang i-drag ang name ng tatlo para lang may publicity stunt ang movie? Hellloooo!!!

Isa pa, it leaves a bad taste in the mouth dahil pinagmukha n’yo lang second choices sina EA at Joross, ‘no!!!