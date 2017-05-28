Makaapag-aabroad ba?

Sulat mula kay Cristina ng Savana, Bucana, Davao City

Dear Sir Greenfield,

Matagal na po akong nagpa-plano na mag-abroad pero hindi po ako matuloy-tuloy, laging may hadlang sa plano ko. Kaya sa ngayon naisipan kong kumunsulta sa inyo upang itanong kung sa kasalukuyan ay matutuloy na kaya ako. Ang aplay ko po ay D.H. sa Dubai at may tumutulong naman sa akin. Sa palagay nyo matutuloy na kaya ako at kung matutuloy kailan kaya at kung matutuloy ako na makaalis papalarin kaya ako sa abroad at magkakaroon ng mabait na amo? August 14, 1989 ang birthday ko.

Umaasa,

Cristina ng Davao City

Solusyon/Analysis:

Palmistry:

Walang duda, kapansin-pansin may malinaw at magandang Travel Line sa iyong palad (Illustration 1-1 arrow 1.), na nagsasabing sa takdang panahong inilaan ng kapalaran tiyak ang magaganap – makapag-aabroad ka.

Cartomancy:

Seven of Diamonds, Queen of Clubs at Nine of Diamonds ang lumabas (Illustration 1.). Ang mga baraha ang nagsasabing sa taong ito ng 2017 kung hindi sa buwang ito ng Agosto, tiyak ang magaanap sa buwan ng Setyembre sa tulong ng iyong kaibigan na nasa Dubai na, matutupad na rin sa wakas ang pangarap mong makapag-abroad.

Itutuloy…

