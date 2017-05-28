Robin tumanggi raw mag-guest sa ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’, ayaw magkontrabida kay Coco By Julie Bonifacio Bandera

BUMALIK na ulit sa pag-arte ang action star na si Robin Padilla. Medyo matagal din ‘yung huling pelikula na ginawa niya and for sure, atat na rin ulit siyang umarte sa harap ng kamera. This time, balik-teleserye si Robin kasama sina Jodi Sta. Maria at Richard Yap, ang Sana Dalawa Ang Puso Ko. Hinintay lang siguro na tapusin ni Jodi ang promo ng last movie niya with Xian Lim and Joseph Marco bago niya sinimulan ang bagong teleserye niya sa Kapamilya network. Prior to Sana Dalawa Ang Puso Ko, we heard na inalok din si Robin na umapir sa Ang Probinsyano ni Coco Martin. But according to our source, tinanggihan daw ito ng action star. Maybe hindi raw feel ni Robin ang role na inaalok sa kanya. Ayon kasi sa mga naglabasang balita, ayaw ni Binoe na magkontrabida kay Coco. Ganerrn?

