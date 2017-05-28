Renz hindi na nabibisita si Mark sa kulungan By Ervin Santiago Bandera

NAKAUSAP din namin si Renz Fernandez sa presscon recenty ng My Love From The Star. Gaganap na imbestigador ang anak ni Lorna Tolentino at ng yumaong Rudy Fernandez sa bagong serye ng GMA. Kinumusta ng press sa binata ang nakakulong niyang kapatid na si Mark Anthony Fernandez matapos kasuhan ng illegal possession of marijuana. Inamin ng aktor na hindi pa niya uli nabibisita ang half-brother. “Mga two months na rin akong hindi nakakapunta du’n. Naging busy na rin kasi, e, saka ang layo, di ba? E, hindi naman ako basta-basta makakaalis dahil sa taping namin,” paliwanag ni Renz. Noong huli niya itong dinalaw, mukhang naka-adjust na rin daw ang aktor sa loob ng kulungan, “I guess, he’s adapting doon sa lugar. Of course, ‘yung totoo, mahirap doon sa prison. So, pinagpe-pray ko siya araw-araw. Noong nandoon kami, parang kaibigan niya lahat ng mga tao. Parang nakita nila na mabait si Kuya,” sey pa ni Renz.

