Gina Lopez bibida sa bagong travel show sa ABS-CBN By Ervin Santiago Bandera

PANGUNGUNAHAN ng dating kalihim ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) na si Gina Lopez ang pinakabagong programa ng ABS-CBN na G Diaries simula sa June 4, Sunday, kung saan layuning ipamalas ang ganda ng Pilipinas itaguyod ang eco-tourism. Ipakikita ni Lopez kung gaano kaganda at kayaman ang kalikasan sa kanyang pinaka-orihinal, totoo, mapanghimok at nakakatuwang paraan at ipapaalam din ang halaga ng pagsagip at pagprotekta sa kalikasan habang pinangangalagaan ang komunidad. “Bukod sa pagpapakita ng mga magagandang tanawin at pasyalan sa Pilipinas, layunin din ng G Diaries na himukin ang mga taong makisali at maging bahagi ng malaking kilusan upang pagyamanin ang kalikasan para sa kapakanan ng mga susunod na henerasyon,” ani Ms. Gina. May 13 episodes ang G Diaries sa ilalim ng direksyon ng sikat na Hollywood director na si Wil Harper. Tampok din dito ang ilang sikat na celebrities tulad nina Eddie Garcia, Sharon Cuneta at Charo Santos. Panoorin ang unang episode ng G Diaries sa Linggo (June 4) bago mag-ASAP sa ABS-CBN. Mapapanood ang mga susunod na episode nito tuwing Sabado, 8 a.m. sa ABS-CBN. Mapapanood sa cable TV via Lifestyle Network at ANC.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.