Quantcast

Tumbok Karera Tips, May 28,2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK)

By

12:15 am | Sunday, May 28th, 2017

Race 1 PATOK – (6) Hunyo Disenueve; TUMBOK – (4) Fussion Drive; LONGSHOT – (5) Abakada
Race 2 PATOK – (2) Raxa Bago; TUMBOK – (7) Oceanside / Temecula; LONGSHOT – (1) Caloocan Zap / Faithful Wife
Race 3 PATOK – (2) Biglang Buhos; TUMBOK – (3) Greatwall; LONGSHOT – (5) Bossa Nova
Race 4 PATOK – (1) Red Wine; TUMBOK – (8) Tobruk; LONGSHOT – (2) Andre’s Treasure
Race 5 PATOK – (6) Bukod Tangi; TUMBOK – (2) Rightsaidfred / Right As Rain; LONGSHOT – 3) Quitek Willy
Race 6 PATOK – (12) Candy Crush; TUMBOK – (5) Leonora’s Best; LONGSHOT – (11) Rizing Force
Race 7 PATOK – (9) Golden Empire; TUMBOK – (6) August Moon; LONGSHOT – (3) Dowry
Race 8 PATOK – (7) Kailuphia; TUMBOK – (6) Buenasnochesenores / Michika; LONGSHOT – (1) Wings Of Love
Race 9 PATOK – (4) Hail Praeses; TUMBOK – (3) Talon; LONGSHOT – (7) Kimagure
Race 10 PATOK – (3) Air Supply; TUMBOK – (9) My Big Osh; LONGSHOT – (1) Veni Vidi Vici
Race 11 PATOK  – (5) Spicy Time; TUMBOK – (4) Wind Factor; LONGSHOT – (7) Cold Lay Up
Race 12 PATOK  – (3) Newton’s Gal; TUMBOK – (6) Putting Eagle; LONGSHOT – (2) Oakhill Princess
Race 13 PATOK  – (6) Jersy Jewel; TUMBOK – (4) Reward For Effort; LONGSHOT – (8) Hail Storm

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

Copyright © 2017,

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.

Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94





TODAY'S ISSUE OF BANDERA

    bandera-1luz 0528
    bandera-1vis 0528
    bandera-1min 0528

Advertisement