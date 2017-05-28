Tumbok Karera Tips, May 28,2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK)

Race 1 PATOK – (6) Hunyo Disenueve; TUMBOK – (4) Fussion Drive; LONGSHOT – (5) Abakada Race 2 PATOK – (2) Raxa Bago; TUMBOK – (7) Oceanside / Temecula; LONGSHOT – (1) Caloocan Zap / Faithful Wife Race 3 PATOK – (2) Biglang Buhos; TUMBOK – (3) Greatwall; LONGSHOT – (5) Bossa Nova Race 4 PATOK – (1) Red Wine; TUMBOK – (8) Tobruk; LONGSHOT – (2) Andre’s Treasure Race 5 PATOK – (6) Bukod Tangi; TUMBOK – (2) Rightsaidfred / Right As Rain; LONGSHOT – 3) Quitek Willy Race 6 PATOK – (12) Candy Crush; TUMBOK – (5) Leonora’s Best; LONGSHOT – (11) Rizing Force Race 7 PATOK – (9) Golden Empire; TUMBOK – (6) August Moon; LONGSHOT – (3) Dowry

Race 8 PATOK – (7) Kailuphia; TUMBOK – (6) Buenasnochesenores / Michika; LONGSHOT – (1) Wings Of Love

Race 9 PATOK – (4) Hail Praeses; TUMBOK – (3) Talon; LONGSHOT – (7) Kimagure

Race 10 PATOK – (3) Air Supply; TUMBOK – (9) My Big Osh; LONGSHOT – (1) Veni Vidi Vici

Race 11 PATOK – (5) Spicy Time; TUMBOK – (4) Wind Factor; LONGSHOT – (7) Cold Lay Up Race 12 PATOK – (3) Newton’s Gal; TUMBOK – (6) Putting Eagle; LONGSHOT – (2) Oakhill Princess Race 13 PATOK – (6) Jersy Jewel; TUMBOK – (4) Reward For Effort; LONGSHOT – (8) Hail Storm

