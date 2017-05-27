Paolo Ballesteros nagpalit-anyo; ‘Wonder Woman’ na Bandera

BONGGANG-bonggang nagpalit-anyo na naman ang “King of Makeup Transformations” na si Paolo Ballesteros. Sa kanyang post nitong Biyernes, ipinamalas na naman ng “Eat Bulaga” comedian ang galing niya sa “paglalaro” sa kanyang mga makeup at nagpalit anyo bilang si Wonder Woman, na nakatakdang ipalabas sa mga sinehan sa mga susunod na linggo. Ang American Super Hero na si Wonder Woman ay gagampanan ng aktres na si Gal Gadot. Sa kanyang post, talagang bihis na bihis bilang Wonder Woman si Paolo na sinamahan pa ng iconic tiara at wrist cuffs ng super hero. Mas bongga pa nga ngayon dahil ipinakita rin ni Paolo ang kanyang transformation through a Facebook Live clip.

