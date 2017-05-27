Tumbok Karera Tips, May 27, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (3) Check Mate; TUMBOK – (1) Geologist/Principal Queen; LONGSHOT – (2) Absolute Winner

Race 2 : PATOK – (6) Valenzuela; TUMBOK – (3) Hook Shot; LONGSHOT – (4) Strawberry Dawn

Race 3 : PATOK – (4) Green Light; TUMBOK – (3) Fantastic Gee; LONGSHOT – (5) Diamond’s Wonder

Race 4 : PATOK – (12) Mystic Veil/King’s Reward; TUMBOK – (7) Royal Reign; LONGSHOT – (8) Nash

Race 5 : PATOK – (4) Amazing Day; TUMBOK – (3) Ultimate Royal; LONGSHOT – (5) Believable

Race 6 : PATOK – (8) Pure Joy; TUMBOK – (9) Smart Tyler; LONGSHOT – (4) Black Fury

Race 7 : PATOK – (7) Zona Libre; TUMBOK – (2) Jenz Slasher; LONGSHOT – (9) Gee’s Delight

Race 8 : PATOK – (6) More Or Less; TUMBOK – (5) Alfie; LONGSHOT – (7) Batang Bangkal

Race 9 : PATOK – (5) Yona; TUMBOK – (4) Silver Champ; LONGSHOT – (3) Ace Of Diamond

Race 10 : PATOK – (6) Rockaway; TUMBOK – (9) Gannicus; LONGSHOT – (1) Constantinople

