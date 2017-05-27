Gretchen paandar sa b-day ni Sylvia, dumating nang naka-chopper

IN style na dumating si Gretchen Barretto sa surprise birthday party for Sylvia Sanchez na ginawa sa Antonio’s sa Tagaytay.

La Greta arrived at the place na naka-chopper. Talbog ang lahat sa kanyang parating-na-ako-demeanor.

Talagang walang binatbat ang ibang guest sa kanyang mala-prinsesang pagdating.

And when she arrived, kinunan pati pagwo-walk niya mula sa helipad area hanggang sa resto. Talagang kailangang documented. Parang nagmo-model siya na may nakaalalay na paparazzo.

Wearing a floral dress na ang hula namin ay mula sa D&G, inirampa talaga ni La Greta ang kanyang dress. Hitsurang nag-pictorial pa siya sa isang day bed. From head to toe ang shot.

What’s nakakaloka pa is that the camera panned on La Greta’s feet. Ayun, nabuking tuloy na ugatan ang kanyang mga paa. Her veins are POTRUDING!!!

Sa kanyang Instagram post naman ay buong ning-ning na ipinarada ni La Greta ang kanyang Spring 2017 collection with this message: “Welcome to my Happy Room.” Mostly, floral ang mga dresses ni Gretchen and all are designer clothes.