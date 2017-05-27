Encantadia ng GMA wagi sa 2017 Apollo Awards sa Singapore Bandera

NAKAPAG-IWAWN na naman ng marka ang Encantadia sa mga manonood dahil maging ang international audience ay napabilib nito. Nanalo ang Kapuso telefantasya bilang Best Visual Effects (Long Form Category) sa Apollo Awards 2017. Ginanap ito sa Singapore na siyang dinaluhan ng ilan sa mga bumubuo ng Encantadia. Sa social media post ng program manager na si Helen Rose Sese, nagpasalamat at nagbigay-pugay ito sa lahat ng cast at production team ng Encantadia. Kalidad naman kasi talaga ang visual effects na pino-produce ng GMA Network, at mas nakakabilib dahil nagagawa nila ito for a daily series. Nagsilbi itong regalo sa buong Encantadia team dahil bukod sa successful ang finale nito, nanalo pa ang programa ng international award!

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.