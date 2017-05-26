Listahan ng sumama sa Russia ipinasisilip By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Ipinasisilip ng isang solon sa Commission on Audit ang listahan ng mga sumama sa biyahe ni Pangulong Duterte sa Russia. Awn kay Akbayan Rep. Tom Villarin napakalaki ng delegasyon na dinala ni Duterte sa Russia at posibleng kuwestyunable umano ang pagsama ng ilang personalidad lalo yung mga walang posisyon sa gobyerno. “Public funds should be accounted for our officials. It was a large entourage na pumunta sa Russia kasama yung mga hanger-on. So tama si FVR, naging junket ito at dapat imbestigahan ng COA,” ani Villarin. Lumabas ang mga larawan nina Robin Padilla, Sandra Cam, Philip Salvador at iba pa na nasa Russia. Sinabi ni Villarin na dapat alalahanin ng gobyerno na limitado ang budget ng bansa kaya ang mga kailangan lang sa biyahe ang dapat na isama. “Pera natin ito kaya dapat lang malaman natin kung papaano ginagastos sa biyahe,” dagdag pa ng solon. Nilinaw naman ni Villarin na walang problema kung ang mga pribadong indibidwal na sumama ang gumastos sa kanilang pagpunta.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.