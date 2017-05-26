SC binulabog ng bomb scare INQUIRER.net

ISINARA ang kalye ng Padre Faura sa Maynila matapos iwanan ang kahina-hinalang itim na bag sa labas ng gate ng Korte Suprema ngayong hapon. Rumesponde ang mga miyembro ng Manila Police District-Explosive Ordnance Division (MPD-EOD) at sinuri ang bag ilang minuto matapos itong iulat sa police station. Makalipas ang 30 minuto, idineklara ng mga opisyal ng MPD na ligtas na ang lugar matapos suriin ang bag at matagpuan na pawang plastic na lalagyan at pagkain ang laman nito. Sinabi ni Ferdie Quenuel, barangay tanod ng Barangay 669 na isang babae ang nag-iwan ng bag ganap na alas-3 mg hapon. Tiniyak naman ng MPD ang publiko na naka-alerto ang mga pulis para matiyak ang kaligtasan ng publiko.

